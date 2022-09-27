|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Cincinnati
|-116
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-102
|Atlanta
|-220
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+184
|at N.Y METS
|-198
|Miami
|+166
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-142
|St.
|Louis
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-142
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+120
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-126
|Tampa
|Bay
|+108
|at DETROIT
|-132
|Kansas
|City
|+112
|N.Y Yankees
|-132
|at
|TORONTO
|+112
|at BOSTON
|-126
|Baltimore
|+108
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at
|MINNESOTA
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-184
|Oakland
|+154
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Interleague
|at HOUSTON
|-210
|Arizona
|+176
|College Football
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BYU
|23½
|24
|(60½)
|Utah
|State
|Friday
|at HOUSTON
|3
|2½
|(55½)
|Tulane
|UTSA
|6½
|4½
|(62½)
|at
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|at BOISE STATE
|5½
|6½
|(38½)
|San
|Diego
|State
|Washington
|3½
|2½
|(66½)
|at
|UCLA
|at UNLV
|16½
|14½
|(43½)
|New
|Mexico
|Saturday
|at KANSAS STATE
|7½
|7½
|(57½)
|Texas
|Tech
|at WISCONSIN
|8½
|7
|(43½)
|Illinois
|at MEMPHIS
|20½
|18½
|(53½)
|Temple
|at MINNESOTA
|7½
|11½
|(52½)
|Purdue
|at ARMY
|8½
|7½
|(54½)
|Georgia
|State
|at AIR FORCE
|15½
|14
|(37½)
|Navy
|at OLE MISS
|1½
|6½
|(54½)
|Kentucky
|Oklahoma
|7
|6½
|(68½)
|at
|TCU
|Michigan
|4½
|10½
|(42½)
|at
|IOWA
|Louisville
|16½
|15½
|(51½)
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|at JAMES MADISON
|21½
|21½
|(50½)
|Texas
|State
|at UTAH
|9½
|10½
|(54½)
|Oregon
|State
|at EASTERN MICHIGAN
|19½
|19½
|(53½)
|UMass
|Northern Illinois
|3½
|3½
|(60½)
|at
|BALL
|STATE
|at BAYLOR
|1½
|2½
|(56½)
|Oklahoma
|State
|at FLORIDA STATE
|1½
|6½
|(65½)
|Wake
|Forest
|at UCF
|3½
|3½
|(64½)
|SMU
|at PENN STATE
|25½
|26½
|(52½)
|Northwestern
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|8½
|9½
|(51½)
|Virginia
|Tech
|Iowa State
|3½
|3½
|(57½)
|at
|KANSAS
|at MARYLAND
|4½
|7½
|(60½)
|Michigan
|State
|Alabama
|17½
|17
|(60½)
|at
|ARKANSAS
|Fresno State
|23½
|23½
|(52½)
|at
|UCONN
|at BUFFALO
|PK
|1½
|(50½)
|Miami
|(OH)
|at OHIO STATE
|40½
|40½
|(59½)
|Rutgers
|Bowling Green
|6½
|8½
|(51½)
|at
|AKRON
|at TOLEDO
|7½
|7½
|(57½)
|Central
|Michigan
|at KENT STATE
|8½
|11½
|(67½)
|Ohio
|at COASTAL CAROLINA
|9½
|10½
|(58½)
|Georgia
|Southern
|at MISSISSIPPI STATE
|2½
|3½
|(45½)
|Texas
|A&M
|Florida Atlantic
|3½
|3½
|(68½)
|at
|NORTH
|TEXAS
|South Alabama
|7½
|8½
|(47½)
|at
|LOUISIANA
|at WASHINGTON STATE
|4½
|3½
|(53½)
|Cal
|Liberty
|2½
|1½
|(41½)
|at
|OLD
|DOMINION
|UTEP
|2½
|2½
|(50½)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|Cincinnati
|11½
|9½
|(60½)
|at
|TULSA
|at ARKANSAS STATE
|7½
|6½
|(60½)
|UL
|Monroe
|at WESTERN KENTUCKY
|5½
|5½
|(57½)
|Troy
|East Carolina
|8½
|9½
|(57½)
|at
|SOUTH
|FLORIDA
|LSU
|3½
|8½
|(45½)
|at
|AUBURN
|San Jose State
|½
|3
|(42½)
|at
|WYOMING
|at CLEMSON
|7½
|6½
|(40½)
|NC
|State
|at DUKE
|2½
|2½
|(48½)
|Virginia
|at TEXAS
|9½
|9½
|(61½)
|West
|Virginia
|at NEBRASKA
|3½
|5½
|(59½)
|Indiana
|UAB
|9½
|10½
|(51½)
|at
|RICE
|Georgia
|28½
|28
|(54½)
|at
|MISSOURI
|at PITTSBURGH
|20½
|23½
|(48½)
|Georgia
|Tech
|at NEW MEXICO STATE
|15½
|14½
|(53½)
|Florida
|International
|at ARIZONA
|10
|17½
|(56½)
|Colorado
|at USC
|19½
|26½
|(60½)
|Arizona
|State
|at OREGON
|13½
|17
|(63½)
|Stanford
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CINCINNATI
|1½
|3½
|(47½)
|Miami
|Sunday
|Minnesota
|1
|2½
|(43½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at DALLAS
|1½
|3½
|(42½)
|Washington
|Buffalo
|4
|3½
|(51½)
|at
|BALTIMORE
|at PITTSBURGH
|3½
|3½
|(40½)
|NY
|Jets
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|3
|3½
|(43)
|Tennessee
|LA Chargers
|7
|5½
|(44½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Cleveland
|3
|1½
|(49½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at NY GIANTS
|3
|3½
|(39)
|Chicago
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|6½
|(48½)
|Jacksonville
|at DETROIT
|5½
|4½
|(50)
|Seattle
|at CAROLINA
|3
|2
|(42½)
|Arizona
|at LAS VEGAS
|1½
|2½
|(45½)
|Denver
|at GREEN BAY
|6½
|10½
|(40½)
|New
|England
|Kansas City
|1
|1½
|(45½)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|Monday
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|1½
|2½
|(42½)
|LA
|Rams
