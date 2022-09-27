MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Cincinnati -116 at PITTSBURGH -102 Atlanta -220 at WASHINGTON +184 at N.Y…

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Cincinnati -116 at PITTSBURGH -102 Atlanta -220 at WASHINGTON +184 at N.Y METS -198 Miami +166 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Philadelphia OFF at MILWAUKEE -142 St. Louis +120 LA Dodgers -142 at SAN DIEGO +120 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Colorado OFF American League at CLEVELAND -126 Tampa Bay +108 at DETROIT -132 Kansas City +112 N.Y Yankees -132 at TORONTO +112 at BOSTON -126 Baltimore +108 Chicago White Sox OFF at MINNESOTA OFF at LA ANGELS -184 Oakland +154 at SEATTLE OFF Texas OFF Interleague at HOUSTON -210 Arizona +176 College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BYU 23½ 24 (60½) Utah State Friday at HOUSTON 3 2½ (55½) Tulane UTSA 6½ 4½ (62½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at BOISE STATE 5½ 6½ (38½) San Diego State Washington 3½ 2½ (66½) at UCLA at UNLV 16½ 14½ (43½) New Mexico Saturday at KANSAS STATE 7½ 7½ (57½) Texas Tech at WISCONSIN 8½ 7 (43½) Illinois at MEMPHIS 20½ 18½ (53½) Temple at MINNESOTA 7½ 11½ (52½) Purdue at ARMY 8½ 7½ (54½) Georgia State at AIR FORCE 15½ 14 (37½) Navy at OLE MISS 1½ 6½ (54½) Kentucky Oklahoma 7 6½ (68½) at TCU Michigan 4½ 10½ (42½) at IOWA Louisville 16½ 15½ (51½) at BOSTON COLLEGE at JAMES MADISON 21½ 21½ (50½) Texas State at UTAH 9½ 10½ (54½) Oregon State at EASTERN MICHIGAN 19½ 19½ (53½) UMass Northern Illinois 3½ 3½ (60½) at BALL STATE at BAYLOR 1½ 2½ (56½) Oklahoma State at FLORIDA STATE 1½ 6½ (65½) Wake Forest at UCF 3½ 3½ (64½) SMU at PENN STATE 25½ 26½ (52½) Northwestern at NORTH CAROLINA 8½ 9½ (51½) Virginia Tech Iowa State 3½ 3½ (57½) at KANSAS at MARYLAND 4½ 7½ (60½) Michigan State Alabama 17½ 17 (60½) at ARKANSAS Fresno State 23½ 23½ (52½) at UCONN at BUFFALO PK 1½ (50½) Miami (OH) at OHIO STATE 40½ 40½ (59½) Rutgers Bowling Green 6½ 8½ (51½) at AKRON at TOLEDO 7½ 7½ (57½) Central Michigan at KENT STATE 8½ 11½ (67½) Ohio at COASTAL CAROLINA 9½ 10½ (58½) Georgia Southern at MISSISSIPPI STATE 2½ 3½ (45½) Texas A&M Florida Atlantic 3½ 3½ (68½) at NORTH TEXAS South Alabama 7½ 8½ (47½) at LOUISIANA at WASHINGTON STATE 4½ 3½ (53½) Cal Liberty 2½ 1½ (41½) at OLD DOMINION UTEP 2½ 2½ (50½) at CHARLOTTE Cincinnati 11½ 9½ (60½) at TULSA at ARKANSAS STATE 7½ 6½ (60½) UL Monroe at WESTERN KENTUCKY 5½ 5½ (57½) Troy East Carolina 8½ 9½ (57½) at SOUTH FLORIDA LSU 3½ 8½ (45½) at AUBURN San Jose State ½ 3 (42½) at WYOMING at CLEMSON 7½ 6½ (40½) NC State at DUKE 2½ 2½ (48½) Virginia at TEXAS 9½ 9½ (61½) West Virginia at NEBRASKA 3½ 5½ (59½) Indiana UAB 9½ 10½ (51½) at RICE Georgia 28½ 28 (54½) at MISSOURI at PITTSBURGH 20½ 23½ (48½) Georgia Tech at NEW MEXICO STATE 15½ 14½ (53½) Florida International at ARIZONA 10 17½ (56½) Colorado at USC 19½ 26½ (60½) Arizona State at OREGON 13½ 17 (63½) Stanford NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 1½ 3½ (47½) Miami Sunday Minnesota 1 2½ (43½) at NEW ORLEANS at DALLAS 1½ 3½ (42½) Washington Buffalo 4 3½ (51½) at BALTIMORE at PITTSBURGH 3½ 3½ (40½) NY Jets at INDIANAPOLIS 3 3½ (43) Tennessee LA Chargers 7 5½ (44½) at HOUSTON Cleveland 3 1½ (49½) at ATLANTA at NY GIANTS 3 3½ (39) Chicago at PHILADELPHIA 7 6½ (48½) Jacksonville at DETROIT 5½ 4½ (50) Seattle at CAROLINA 3 2 (42½) Arizona at LAS VEGAS 1½ 2½ (45½) Denver at GREEN BAY 6½ 10½ (40½) New England Kansas City 1 1½ (45½) at TAMPA BAY Monday at SAN FRANCISCO 1½ 2½ (42½) LA Rams

