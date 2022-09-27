RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin announces vote, paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Live updates | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 5:31 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Cincinnati -116 at PITTSBURGH -102
Atlanta -220 at WASHINGTON +184
at N.Y METS -198 Miami +166
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Philadelphia OFF
at MILWAUKEE -142 St. Louis +120
LA Dodgers -142 at SAN DIEGO +120
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Colorado OFF
American League
at CLEVELAND -126 Tampa Bay +108
at DETROIT -132 Kansas City +112
N.Y Yankees -132 at TORONTO +112
at BOSTON -126 Baltimore +108
Chicago White Sox OFF at MINNESOTA OFF
at LA ANGELS -184 Oakland +154
at SEATTLE OFF Texas OFF
Interleague
at HOUSTON -210 Arizona +176
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BYU 23½ 24 (60½) Utah State
Friday
at HOUSTON 3 (55½) Tulane
UTSA (62½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at BOISE STATE (38½) San Diego State
Washington (66½) at UCLA
at UNLV 16½ 14½ (43½) New Mexico
Saturday
at KANSAS STATE (57½) Texas Tech
at WISCONSIN 7 (43½) Illinois
at MEMPHIS 20½ 18½ (53½) Temple
at MINNESOTA 11½ (52½) Purdue
at ARMY (54½) Georgia State
at AIR FORCE 15½ 14 (37½) Navy
at OLE MISS (54½) Kentucky
Oklahoma 7 (68½) at TCU
Michigan 10½ (42½) at IOWA
Louisville 16½ 15½ (51½) at BOSTON COLLEGE
at JAMES MADISON 21½ 21½ (50½) Texas State
at UTAH 10½ (54½) Oregon State
at EASTERN MICHIGAN 19½ 19½ (53½) UMass
Northern Illinois (60½) at BALL STATE
at BAYLOR (56½) Oklahoma State
at FLORIDA STATE (65½) Wake Forest
at UCF (64½) SMU
at PENN STATE 25½ 26½ (52½) Northwestern
at NORTH CAROLINA (51½) Virginia Tech
Iowa State (57½) at KANSAS
at MARYLAND (60½) Michigan State
Alabama 17½ 17 (60½) at ARKANSAS
Fresno State 23½ 23½ (52½) at UCONN
at BUFFALO PK (50½) Miami (OH)
at OHIO STATE 40½ 40½ (59½) Rutgers
Bowling Green (51½) at AKRON
at TOLEDO (57½) Central Michigan
at KENT STATE 11½ (67½) Ohio
at COASTAL CAROLINA 10½ (58½) Georgia Southern
at MISSISSIPPI STATE (45½) Texas A&M
Florida Atlantic (68½) at NORTH TEXAS
South Alabama (47½) at LOUISIANA
at WASHINGTON STATE (53½) Cal
Liberty (41½) at OLD DOMINION
UTEP (50½) at CHARLOTTE
Cincinnati 11½ (60½) at TULSA
at ARKANSAS STATE (60½) UL Monroe
at WESTERN KENTUCKY (57½) Troy
East Carolina (57½) at SOUTH FLORIDA
LSU (45½) at AUBURN
San Jose State ½ 3 (42½) at WYOMING
at CLEMSON (40½) NC State
at DUKE (48½) Virginia
at TEXAS (61½) West Virginia
at NEBRASKA (59½) Indiana
UAB 10½ (51½) at RICE
Georgia 28½ 28 (54½) at MISSOURI
at PITTSBURGH 20½ 23½ (48½) Georgia Tech
at NEW MEXICO STATE 15½ 14½ (53½) Florida International
at ARIZONA 10 17½ (56½) Colorado
at USC 19½ 26½ (60½) Arizona State
at OREGON 13½ 17 (63½) Stanford
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CINCINNATI (47½) Miami
Sunday
Minnesota 1 (43½) at NEW ORLEANS
at DALLAS (42½) Washington
Buffalo 4 (51½) at BALTIMORE
at PITTSBURGH (40½) NY Jets
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (43) Tennessee
LA Chargers 7 (44½) at HOUSTON
Cleveland 3 (49½) at ATLANTA
at NY GIANTS 3 (39) Chicago
at PHILADELPHIA 7 (48½) Jacksonville
at DETROIT (50) Seattle
at CAROLINA 3 2 (42½) Arizona
at LAS VEGAS (45½) Denver
at GREEN BAY 10½ (40½) New England
Kansas City 1 (45½) at TAMPA BAY
Monday
at SAN FRANCISCO (42½) LA Rams

