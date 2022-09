MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Atlanta -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102 at PITTSBURGH -116 Chicago Cubs -102 Milwaukee…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Atlanta -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102 at PITTSBURGH -116 Chicago Cubs -102 Milwaukee -154 at CINCINNATI +130 at MIAMI -172 Washington +144 San Diego -225 at COLORADO +188 San Francisco -116 at ARIZONA -102 at LA DODGERS -174 St. Louis +146 American League Houston -154 at BALTIMORE +130 at TAMPA BAY -142 Toronto +120 Seattle -196 at KANSAS CITY +164 LA Angels -116 at MINNESOTA -102 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -260 Detroit +215 Cleveland -132 at TEXAS +112 at N.Y YANKEES -190 Boston +160 Interleague N.Y Mets -330 at OAKLAND +265 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at EAST CAROLINA 16½ 16½ (48½) Navy at HOUSTON 17½ 17½ (52½) Rice at OLD DOMINION 5½ 4½ (55½) Arkansas State at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 9½ 9½ (66½) Ball State at LIBERTY 27½ 26½ (53½) Akron Iowa 7½ 8½ (33½) at RUTGERS at TULANE 13½ 11½ (48½) Southern Miss at KENTUCKY 25½ 26½ (53½) Northern Illinois at TEXAS A&M 6½ 2½ (50½) Arkansas at SOUTH ALABAMA 13½ 13½ (58½) Louisiana Tech Marshall 3½ 3½ (51½) at TROY at TEXAS STATE 26½ 26½ (64½) Houston Baptist UNLV 2½ 2½ (61½) at UTAH STATE at PURDUE 19½ 16½ (57½) Florida Atlantic at ALABAMA 40½ 40½ (61½) Vanderbilt at NC STATE 39½ 38½ (47½) UConn at SOUTH CAROLINA 22½ 23½ (66½) Charlotte at NORTHWESTERN 6 7½ (49½) Miami (OH) at OHIO STATE 15½ 18½ (55½) Wisconsin at LSU 29½ 31½ (44½) New Mexico at NEW MEXICO STATE 4½ 3½ (53½) Hawaii Louisiana 9½ 9½ (51½) at UL MONROE at OKLAHOMA 11½ 14 (52½) Kansas State at FLORIDA STATE 16½ 18½ (48½) Boston College USC 6½ 5½ (70½) at OREGON STATE at BYU 22½ 21½ (50½) Wyoming Utah 13½ 16½ (53½) at ARIZONA STATE at SAN JOSE STATE 5½ 6½ (48½) Western Michigan at WASHINGTON 9½ 14 (62½) Stanford NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 3½ 5½ (50½) at INDIANAPOLIS Philadelphia 2½ 6½ (47½) at WASHINGTON Las Vegas 1½ 1½ (45½) at TENNESSEE New Orleans 2½ 2½ (41½) at CAROLINA at CHICAGO 2½ 3 (39½) Houston Cincinnati 6½ 6 (44½) at NY JETS Baltimore 2½ 2½ (44½) at NEW ENGLAND at MINNESOTA 7½ 6 (52½) Detroit Buffalo 4½ 4½ (52½) at MIAMI at LA CHARGERS 9½ 3½ (42½) Jacksonville at SEATTLE 3½ 1 (41½) Atlanta at TAMPA BAY 3½ 1 (41½) Green Bay LA Rams 4½ 3½ (48½) at ARIZONA San Francisco 2½ 1½ (43½) at DENVER Monday at NY GIANTS 3½ 1 (39½) Dallas

