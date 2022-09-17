Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » College Football » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 8:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Miami -180 at WASHINGTON +152
at ATLANTA -240 Philadelphia +198
at N.Y METS -460 Pittsburgh +360
at ST. LOUIS -275 Cincinnati +225
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Colorado OFF
San Diego -158 at ARIZONA +134
LA Dodgers -330 at SAN FRANCISCO +265
American League
Chicago White Sox -165 at DETROIT +140
at TAMPA BAY -198 Texas +166
at BOSTON -196 Kansas City +164
at TORONTO -198 Baltimore +166
Minnesota -110 at CLEVELAND -106
at HOUSTON -375 Oakland +300
Seattle -110 at LA ANGELS -106
Interleague
N.Y Yankees -180 at MILWAUKEE +152
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TEXAS A&M (45½) Miami
at UTAH 16½ 21½ (48½) San Diego State
at USC 17½ 10½ (70½) Fresno State
North Dakota State (48½) at ARIZONA
at ARIZONA STATE 19½ 20½ (56½) Eastern Michigan
Sunday
at HAWAII (64½) Duquesne
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New England (40½) at PITTSBURGH
at DETROIT 1 (48½) Washington
at BALTIMORE 4 (44½) Miami
at CLEVELAND (39½) NY Jets
at NY GIANTS (43½) Carolina
Indianapolis 3 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
Tampa Bay 4 (43½) at NEW ORLEANS
at LA RAMS 13 10 (46½) Atlanta
at SAN FRANCISCO (40½) Seattle
Cincinnati (41½) at DALLAS
at LAS VEGAS 2 (51½) Arizona
at DENVER 10½ 10 (45½) Houston
at GREEN BAY 10 (41½) Chicago
Monday
at BUFFALO 7 10 (47½) Tennessee
at PHILADELPHIA 2 (50½) Minnesota

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up