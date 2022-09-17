|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Miami
|-180
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+152
|at ATLANTA
|-240
|Philadelphia
|+198
|at N.Y METS
|-460
|Pittsburgh
|+360
|at ST. LOUIS
|-275
|Cincinnati
|+225
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|San Diego
|-158
|at
|ARIZONA
|+134
|LA Dodgers
|-330
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+265
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-165
|at
|DETROIT
|+140
|at TAMPA BAY
|-198
|Texas
|+166
|at BOSTON
|-196
|Kansas
|City
|+164
|at TORONTO
|-198
|Baltimore
|+166
|Minnesota
|-110
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-106
|at HOUSTON
|-375
|Oakland
|+300
|Seattle
|-110
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|-106
|Interleague
|N.Y Yankees
|-180
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+152
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TEXAS A&M
|8½
|6½
|(45½)
|Miami
|at UTAH
|16½
|21½
|(48½)
|San
|Diego
|State
|at USC
|17½
|10½
|(70½)
|Fresno
|State
|North Dakota State
|1½
|2½
|(48½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at ARIZONA STATE
|19½
|20½
|(56½)
|Eastern
|Michigan
|Sunday
|at HAWAII
|7½
|7½
|(64½)
|Duquesne
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New England
|1½
|2½
|(40½)
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(48½)
|Washington
|at BALTIMORE
|4
|3½
|(44½)
|Miami
|at CLEVELAND
|4½
|6½
|(39½)
|NY
|Jets
|at NY GIANTS
|1½
|1½
|(43½)
|Carolina
|Indianapolis
|4½
|3
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2½
|(43½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at LA RAMS
|13
|10
|(46½)
|Atlanta
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|9½
|(40½)
|Seattle
|Cincinnati
|2½
|7½
|(41½)
|at
|DALLAS
|at LAS VEGAS
|2
|5½
|(51½)
|Arizona
|at DENVER
|10½
|10
|(45½)
|Houston
|at GREEN BAY
|8½
|10
|(41½)
|Chicago
|Monday
|at BUFFALO
|7
|10
|(47½)
|Tennessee
|at PHILADELPHIA
|2
|2½
|(50½)
|Minnesota
