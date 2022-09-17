MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Miami -180 at WASHINGTON +152 at ATLANTA -240 Philadelphia +198 at N.Y…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Miami -180 at WASHINGTON +152 at ATLANTA -240 Philadelphia +198 at N.Y METS -460 Pittsburgh +360 at ST. LOUIS -275 Cincinnati +225 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Colorado OFF San Diego -158 at ARIZONA +134 LA Dodgers -330 at SAN FRANCISCO +265 American League Chicago White Sox -165 at DETROIT +140 at TAMPA BAY -198 Texas +166 at BOSTON -196 Kansas City +164 at TORONTO -198 Baltimore +166 Minnesota -110 at CLEVELAND -106 at HOUSTON -375 Oakland +300 Seattle -110 at LA ANGELS -106 Interleague N.Y Yankees -180 at MILWAUKEE +152 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TEXAS A&M 8½ 6½ (45½) Miami at UTAH 16½ 21½ (48½) San Diego State at USC 17½ 10½ (70½) Fresno State North Dakota State 1½ 2½ (48½) at ARIZONA at ARIZONA STATE 19½ 20½ (56½) Eastern Michigan Sunday at HAWAII 7½ 7½ (64½) Duquesne NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England 1½ 2½ (40½) at PITTSBURGH at DETROIT 1 1½ (48½) Washington at BALTIMORE 4 3½ (44½) Miami at CLEVELAND 4½ 6½ (39½) NY Jets at NY GIANTS 1½ 1½ (43½) Carolina Indianapolis 4½ 3 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE Tampa Bay 4 2½ (43½) at NEW ORLEANS at LA RAMS 13 10 (46½) Atlanta at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 9½ (40½) Seattle Cincinnati 2½ 7½ (41½) at DALLAS at LAS VEGAS 2 5½ (51½) Arizona at DENVER 10½ 10 (45½) Houston at GREEN BAY 8½ 10 (41½) Chicago Monday at BUFFALO 7 10 (47½) Tennessee at PHILADELPHIA 2 2½ (50½) Minnesota

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.