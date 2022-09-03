LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » College Football » Southern scores 42 in…

Southern scores 42 in 1st quarter, tops Fla Memorial 86-0

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 10:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Besean McCray threw for two scores and ran for another and Southern built a 42-0 first-quarter lead before beating NAIA member Florida Memorial 86-0 on Saturday.

Kendric Rhymes and Jerrod Sims mirrored each other in the backfield each gaining 84 yards on 10 carries and two scores apiece for Southern. The Jaguars ran for 397 yards on 37 carries and crossed the end zone seven times.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up