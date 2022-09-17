Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Southeastern Louisiana beats Central Connecticut 70-6

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 11:57 PM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cephus Johnson III threw two touchdown passes and Carlos Washington Jr. scored two of Southeastern Louisiana’s six rushing touchdowns as the Lions beat Central Connecticut 70-6 Saturday night.

Washington opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run less than 3 minutes into the game and Anthony Spurlock scored on a 70-yard catch-and-run to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. Washington added 3-yard TD run to spark a 34-point second quarter — including a 14-yard pick-6 by Jack Henderson — that made it 48-0 at halftime.

Taron Jones, Rodeo Graham Jr., Mannie Logan-Green and Jessie Britt each ran for a touchdown for Southeastern Louisiana (1-2).

Shon Mitchell threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Everett Wormley late in the third quarter for Central Connecticut (0-2).

The Blue Devils went three-and-out on six of their first eight drives with a turnover on downs and an interception.

