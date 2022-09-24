RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia shells cities amid Kremlin-staged votes | West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia
Sayin, Penn defense does the talking drubbing Lafayette

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 6:32 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aidan Sayin threw a touchdown and ran for another and Penn’s defense locked down Lafayette in a 12-0 win on Saturday.

Sayin led a nine-play, 77-yard drive that ended when he threw a 1-yard score to Justin Cayenne 49 seconds into the second quarter. On fourth down and goal, Sayin rolled right, the tight end Cayenne threw a block at the line and drifted to his left and caught a wide-open pass. The point-after attempt was blocked and Penn led 6-0.

With the Quakers’ (2-0) defense pitching a shutout, Sayin’s 1-yard scoring run at the end of a six-play, 35-yard drive with 3:13 left in the third sealed it.

The Leopards took a deep shot with 7:18 left before halftime but Logan Nash picked off Ryan Schuster at the Quaker’s 10 to thwart Lafeyette (1-3). Schuster finished with 167 yards passing but the running game netted just one yard on 26 attempts.

Sayin finished 23-for-39 passing for 196 yards and Julien Stokes caught four passes for 75 yards. Penn’s last shutout was Oct. 9, 2021 when it beat Lehigh 20-0.

