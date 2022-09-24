RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Sacramento State beats Colorado State 41-10

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 7:30 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Asher O’Hara ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Sacramento State to a 41-10 rout of Colorado State on Saturday.

The victory gave the Hornets, ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, their first 3-0 start since 1992 and first win over an FBS program since 2012. Sacramento State is 2-23 all-time against the FBS.

O’Hara completed all 10 of his passes including a 14-yard score to Marcus Fulcher for a 21-3 lead before going into the half up 21-10. O’Hara had a 6-yard rushing TD for the game’s first points and a 1-yarder with five minutes left in the third quarter for a 31-10 lead.

O’Hara shared time with Jake Dunniway, who was 12-of-23 passing with a TD and an interception.

Colorado State (0-4) quarterback Clay Millen exited in the second quarter with an apparent injury. He came into the game having been sacked 23 times and was dropped again before leaving the game. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi took over and threw for a touchdown.

