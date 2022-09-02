RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
S. Utah stomps St. Thomas (MN) 44-13 in Fitzgerald’s debut

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 12:33 AM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and Southern Utah beat St. Thomas (MN) 44-13 in a season opener Thursday night.

Cade Sexauer threw for 207 yards and a touchdown and interception while Hope Adebayo ran for 73 yards on seven carries for St. Thomas.

The debut win for head coach DeLane Fitzgerald ended an eight-game losing streak for Southern Utah. The team hadn’t won since defeating Tarleton, 40-35 on Sept. 18, 2020. It was the Thunderbirds’ first season-opening win since 2013 when they beat South Alabama 22-21.

The Tommies, who made their first trip to Utah, are in their second season as a Division I program. It was the first meeting between the teams.

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

