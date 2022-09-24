RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Russian men fleeing Russia | 2 Americans released arrive in NYC | Experts present evidence of war crimes
Roberts, Brittain spark Air Force in 48-20 win over Nevada

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 12:28 AM

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Brad Roberts had 123 yards and three touchdowns rushing, Ben Brittain threw an 80-yard touchdown pass and Air Force defeated Nevada 48-20 on Friday night.

Brittain’s 80-yard pass to David Cormier in the second quarter was the Falcons’ only completed pass of the game. It was backup QB Brittain’s first and only pass attempt since the 2020 season.

For Roberts, it was the second time in three games that he scored three rushing touchdowns, which is his career high. He also scored three times in a 41-10 win over Colorado two weeks ago.

The Falcons (3-1, 1-1 Mountain West) had 541 total yards, 461 on the ground. John Lee Eldridge had eight carries for 102 yards. With its ground game eating up time on the clock, Air Force had a 43:41-16:19 advantage in time of possession.

Toa Taua had seven carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolf Pack (2-3, 0-1) Nate Cox completed 12 of 20 passes for 130 yards.

