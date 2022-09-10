September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Rhode Island rides Hill’s arm to 35-21 victory over Bryant

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 10:17 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill threw two long touchdown passes in the second quarter to spark Rhode Island to a 35-21 victory over Bryant on Saturday.

Rhode Island (2-0) trailed 7-6 when Hill fired a 78-yard scoring strike to Ed Lee and followed with a 63-yarder to Kahtero Summers to put the Rams up 20-7 with 5:28 left in the first half.

Zevi Eckhaus, who had an 18-yard TD toss to Derick Eugene in the first quarter, hit Anthony White for a 7-yard score to get the Bulldogs within 20-14 at halftime.

Marques DeShields added a 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Jaylen Smith scored on a 50-yard run midway through the final period to put Rhode Island up 33-14. Jake Fire sacked Eckhaus in the end zone for a safety with 2:06 remaining to cap the scoring.

Hill completed 14 of 21 passes for 290 yards with one interception for the Rams. Lee caught five passes for 135 yards. DeShields rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries, while Smith ran for 89 on nine carries.

Eckhaus connected on 22 of 37 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns for Bryant (0-2).

