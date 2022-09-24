RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia shells cities amid Kremlin-staged votes | West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia
Princeton distances itself from Lehigh in 29-17 win

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 6:33 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blake Stenstrom threw for 281 yards and a touchdown, and Andrei Iosivas had 120 yards receiving and a touchdown and Princeton used the second half to pull away from Lehigh for a 29-17 win on Saturday.

Following a 10-all, first-half tie, the Tigers scored 19 straight points, scoring a pair of touchdowns sandwiched around field goals of 38 and 26 yards by Jeffrey Sexton. Sexton also connected from 44 yards in the second quarter to knot it at 10.

John Volker’s 2-yard scoring run early in the third put the Tigers (2-0) ahead for good with 11:59 left in the quarter. Early in the fourth, Stenstrom connected with Iosivas on a 65-yard pass for a 29-10 lead.

Lined up wide left with two receivers inside him, Iosivas ran an underneath slant and took Stenstrom’s short pass to the end zone.

Lehigh’s (1-3) Dante Perri threw for 104 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice.

