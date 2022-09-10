September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » College Football » Pratt throws 3 TD…

Pratt throws 3 TD passes, Tulane pummels Alcorn State 52-0

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns and Tulane romped past FCS-member Alcorn State 52-0 on Saturday.

Tulane (2-0) used Kriston Esnard’s 26-yard field and two short touchdown runs by freshman Shaadie Clayton and Lawrence Keys III to take a 17-0 lead after one quarter.

Pratt connected with Jha’Quan Jackson for a 16-yard score and Tyrick James for a 25-yarder in the second quarter and the Green Wave took a 31-0 lead into halftime.

Pratt threw a 72-yard scoring strike to Shae Wyatt on Tulane’s first possession of the second half and Dea Dea McDougle pitched in with a 16-yard TD run to push the lead to 45-0 through the third quarter. Backup freshman QB Justin Ibieta added a 3-yard scoring run in the final period.

Pratt completed 17 of 21 pass attempts. Wyatt finished with five catches for 130 yards.

Markevion Quinn and Aaron Allen combined to complete only 5 of 14 passes for 49 yards for Alcorn State. The Braves managed just 109 yards of offense.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up