Pratt, Spears spark Tulane to 42-10 romp over UMass

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 11:55 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Tyjae Spears had three scoring runs in the first half and Tulane cruised to a 42-10 victory over Massachusetts in a season opener on Saturday.

Spears did all the scoring early for the Green Wave with touchdown runs of 6, 1 and 4 yards for a 21-10 halftime lead.

Pratt scored on a 20-yard run before connecting with Duece Watts for a 31-yard score and Lawrence Keys III for a 2-yarder in the third quarter.

Pratt completed 12 of 20 passes for 164 yards and ran for 55 more on seven carries.

Gino Campiotti scored on a 4-yard run for the Minutemen.

