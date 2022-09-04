LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » College Football » Prairie View A&M churns…

Prairie View A&M churns out 40-23 win over Texas Southern

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 2:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jaden Stewart, Ahmad Antoine and Trazon Connley all rushed for more than 100 yards and Prairie View A&M defeated Texas Southern 40-23 on Saturday night in the 37th Labor Day Classic.

The win came in the first game for Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell, a former Texas Southern assistant. His Panthers did not complete a pass but churned out 388 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Panthers QBs were 0-for-6 passing with two interceptions.

Stewart had 119 yards with two touchdowns, Antoine 115 yards with one touchdown and Connley 109 yards with two touchdowns, including a 70-yard score.

Texas Southern managed just 166 yards of offense but got rushing touchdowns from Ladarius Owens and Jacorey Howard. Isaiah Hamilton had two interceptions, returning one 52 yards for a touchdown.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up