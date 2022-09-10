September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » College Football » Perry has 4 TDs,…

Perry has 4 TDs, Florida Atlantic beats SE Louisiana 42-9

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 11:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — N’Kosi Perry threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Florida Atlantic cruised to a 42-9 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night.

Perry was 18-of-30 passing for 259 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to LaJohntay Wester that included a 36-yard, over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone early in the second quarter and a 42-yarder in the fourth. Wester finished with eight catches for 140 yards. Perry’s 2-yard TD run stretched the Owls’ lead to 21-3 late in the first half.

Zuberi Mobley had a short-yardage touchdown run and a 14-yard TD catch for FAU (1-1). Mobley carried it 20 times for 146 yards. Larry McCammon added 125 yards rushing on 15 carries and 1-yard TD run.

Eli Sawyer completed 12-of-20 passes for 116 yards, including Ivan Drobocky’s 13-yard touchdown catch midway through the fourth for SE Louisiana (0-2).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up