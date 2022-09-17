Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Peasant, Cunningham lead Middle Tennessee over Tennessee St.

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 10:39 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Frank Peasant and Chase Cunningham each accounted for three touchdowns and Middle Tennessee rolled to a 49-6 rout of Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Peasant scored twice from short yardage in the first half and broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown run a minute into the second. He carried 13 times for 122 yards rushing.

Cunningham was 20-of-24 passing for 216 yards with a touchdown pass each to Jaylin Lane and Darius Bracy, and scored on a 7-yard touchdown run in the first half as Middle Tennessee (2-1) built a 42-0 halftime lead.

Jalen Montgomery recovered a blocked punt and returned the ball 19 yards into the end zone for the Blue Raiders late in the first quarter.

Chayil Garnett threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Rouse for Tennessee State (0-3) that capped the scoring with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.

___

