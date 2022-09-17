Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Payton, James lead Mercer over The Citadel 17-0

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 9:22 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Fred Payton and Ty James connected for two touchdowns, and Mercer beat The Citadel 17-0 on Saturday night.

Payton threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to James early in the third quarter and a 63-yarder eight minutes later in the Southern Conference opener for Mercer (2-1, 1-0). Payton was 16-of-24 passing for 224 yards. James finished with seven catches for 138 yards receiving. Austin Douglas added 81 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

The Citadel (1-2, 1-1) was held to 151 yards of offense. Peyton Derrick had just 59 yards on 7-of-16 passing.

It was the Bears’ third-straight win in the series.

