Ouachita Baptist DL Clark Yarbrough dies at 21

ARKADEPLHIA, Ark. (AP) — Ouachita Baptist defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough died Sunday after collapsing suddenly, the school said in a…

Listen now to WTOP News

ARKADEPLHIA, Ark. (AP) — Ouachita Baptist defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough died Sunday after collapsing suddenly, the school said in a social media post.

The school did not provide more information on the cause of death.

Yarbrough, 21, had two tackles in Thursday’s 42-32 win at Oklahoma Baptist.

He was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention selection last year who had 27 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Yarbrough was from Rowlett, Texas, and played for Sachse (Texas) High School. Ouachita Baptist is a Division II program in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.