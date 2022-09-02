Old Dominion does it again, taking down the Hokies, 20-17

Blake Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 33 seconds to play and Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech for the second time in as many tries on its home field, 20-17 on Friday night.

Virginia_Tech_Old_Dominion_Football_50177 Old Dominion running back Keshawn Wicks, top, is brought down by Virginia Tech linebacker Jayden McDonald (38) and defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. AP Photo/Mike Caudill Virginia_Tech_Old_Dominion_Football_10789 Old Dominion running back Elijah Davis (5) signals for a first down during an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. AP Photo/Mike Caudill Virginia_Tech_Old_Dominion_Football_47515 Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells, center right, hands off the ball to running back Keshawn King, center left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. AP Photo/Mike Caudill Virginia_Tech_Old_Dominion_Football_22110 Old Dominion running back Elijah Davis (5) exchanges words with Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. AP Photo/Mike Caudill Virginia_Tech_Old_Dominion_Football_55903 Old Dominion running back Tariq Sims (26) is tripped by Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins, left, as Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) finishes the tackle during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. AP Photo/Mike Caudill Virginia_Tech_Old_Dominion_Football_76337 Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) celebrates after making a tackle on third down to force a punt during an NCAA college football game against Old Dominion, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. AP Photo/Mike Caudill Virginia_Tech_Old_Dominion_Football_76613 Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells (6) is tackled by Old Dominion defensive end Kris Caine (41) during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. AP Photo/Mike Caudill Virginia_Tech_Old_Dominion_Football_16285 Old Dominion running back Keshawn Wicks (22) is brought down by Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins (7) during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. AP Photo/Mike Caudill Virginia_Tech_Old_Dominion_Football_72872 Old Dominion running back Blake Watson (2) is brought down by Virginia Tech defensive back Nasir Peoples (5) and linebacker Jayden McDonald (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. AP Photo/Mike Caudill Virginia_Tech_Old_Dominion_Football_71336 Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells (6) throws a pass as Old Dominion defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. (5) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Norfolk, Va. AP Photo/Mike Caudill ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Blake Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 33 seconds to play and Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech for the second time in as many tries on its home field, 20-17 on Friday night.

The Monarchs made a big splash in their debut as a member of the Sun Belt Conference and spoiled the debut of Hokies coach Brent Pry. He was coaching against a longtime colleague at Vanderbilt and Penn State, Ricky Rahne.

When it was over, as they had in 2018 when the Monarchs knocked off the then-No. 13 Hokies 49-35, fans streamed on to the field in celebration. ODU is 2-12 in its history against Power Five programs, but 2-2 against Tech.

Keshawn King ran for 111 yards and caught a touchdown pass from transfer quarterback Grant Wells for the Hokies. Wells also ran for a score, but threw two first-half interceptions, and then one to set up the decisive drive.

The Hokies were driving and trying to put the game away when Wells’ pass from ODU’s 40 bounced off of Jalen Holston to the Monarchs’ Ryan Henry. A 15-yard penalty against ODU moved the ball back to their 26 with 2:58 left, but a long completion by Hayden Wolff and then a defensive pass interference call near the goal line on Dorian Strong set the Monarchs up at the 1-yard line.

Watson needed two tries to make it, but tumbled in with 33 seconds left.

SLOPPY

Wells, who threw a fourth interception on a desperation pass in the final seconds, wasn’t the only one with an auspicious debut for the Hokies. They were whistled for more than a dozen penalties, many of them costly.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: Wells showed ability with both his big arm and feet, bit that arm also had him overthrowing receivers by a lot, including the interception that led the ODU’s first field goal. He had 34 TDs and 22 interceptions in 23 starts at Marshall and Pry will want him to get more consistent quickly.

Old Dominion: The Monarchs lone touchdown before the decisive run by Watson was a gift when the snap on a 38-yard field goal try by Virginia Tech sailed well over the holder’s head and, in the scramble to recover the ball, ended with Robert Kennedy scooping it and taking it the final 25 yards.

UP NEXT Virginia Tech: The Hokies open their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at home against Boston College.

Old Dominion: The Monarchs go on the road to play at East Carolina.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.