September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » College Football » Oatsvall leads Tennessee Tech's…

Oatsvall leads Tennessee Tech’s rally with 2 late TD passes

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 12:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Oatsvall threw for two touchdowns and Tennessee Tech scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Texas A&M-Commerce 26-25 on Saturday night.

Oatsvall’s final pass in the rally was an 8-yard toss to Willie Miller with 2 seconds remaining.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) won despite committing five turnovers — three fumbles to go with two interceptions thrown by Oatsvall.

Commerce took a 19-6 lead into the fourth quarter before Tech’s David Gist scored on a 1-yard run to draw the Golden Eagles within six with 9:12 remaining.

Spencer Long raced 69 yards for a touchdown to put Commerce up 25-13 and the Lions (1-1) failed on a two-point try that would have given them a 14-point lead.

Oatsvall then finished off the rally, leading the Golden Eagles to touchdowns with a 4-yard pass to Jayvian Allen and the winning pass to Miller.

Oatsvall finished 20-of-26 passing for 226 yards. Gist had 67 yards rushing and Miller caught four passes for 93 yards.

Eric Rodriguez was 14-of-22 for 169 yards with two touchdowns for the Lions. Spencer Long had a game-high 90 yards rushing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up