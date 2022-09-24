RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia shells cities amid Kremlin-staged votes | West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia
Home » College Football » North Dakota State rallies…

North Dakota State rallies to beat South Dakota 34-17

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Hunter Luepke rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns and top-ranked North Dakota State rallied in the second half to beat South Dakota 34-17 on Saturday.

Luepke, with 20 carries, had a pair of short TD runs in the second half when the Bison outscored the Coyotes 24-0 to erase a first-half deficit.

The Bison (3-1, 1-0) opened their Missouri Valley Football Conference season with a victory after losing at Arizona 31-28 last week. North Dakota State hasn’t lost consecutive games since 2009.

Carson Camp threw 28 yards to Wesley Eliodor in the final minute of the first half for a 17-10 halftime lead for South Dakota (2-2, 0-1).

Cam Miller’s 13-yard TD run tied the game and Luepke added the first of his two TDs to put the Bison out front.

There were seven turnovers in the game, four by the Coyotes. Dawson Weber had two forced fumbles for North Dakota State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up