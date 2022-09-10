September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
North Dakota beats UNI for 36th straight home-opening win

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 7:27 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster passed for 275 yard and two touchdowns, Tyler Hoosman rushed for 101 yards and a score and North Dakota held off Northern Iowa 29-27 on Saturday for its 36th straight home-opening win.

Hoosman scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Schuster ran it in on the two-point conversion to give North Dakota a 22-13 lead. UNI scored four plays later, but Schuster led a five-play, 66-yard drive ending in his 6-yard TD run for another nine-point lead.

UNI needed just one play to go 72 yards when Theo Day found Deion McShane with 6:51 remaining in the fourth. Day escaped pressure and launched it over the middle to McShane in stride. North Dakota responded with a 12-play, 57-yard drive, highlighted by a 24-yard reception by Adam Zavalney on third-and-10, to run out the clock.

Schuster was 20-of-23 passing with an interception for North Dakota (1-1). Bo Belquist made five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Day finished with 334 yards passing for Northern Iowa (0-2). Dom Williams had 103 yards rushing and two scores, and McShane made six catches for 157 yards and a score.

