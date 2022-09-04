LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
New Mexico routs Maine 41-0 behind Kendrick, White

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 12:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Miles Kendrick threw two touchdown passes and Sherod White ran for two scores to spark New Mexico to a 41-0 victory over FCS-member Maine in a season opener on Saturday.

White had the first scoring play of the game on a 4-yard run 7 seconds into the second quarter. Luke Wysong followed with a 13-yard TD run and then caught a 10-yard scoring strike from Kendrick to put the Lobos up 21-0 at the half.

White had a 3-yard touchdown run and Jah’Mar Sanders scored on a 10-yard run to push New Mexico’s lead to 34-0 after three quarters.

Kendrick connected with Gordon Porter for a 7-yard score in the final period.

Kendrick finished 14-of-17 passing for 170 yards with two interceptions.

Joe Fagnano threw for 96 yards for Maine, completing 12 of 27 passes. The Black Bears rushed 20 times for only 22 yards.

