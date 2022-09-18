Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
New Mexico forces 7 turnovers in 27-10 win over UTEP

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 2:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico forced seven turnovers — including a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown by Reco Hannah in the first quarter — to help the Lobos beat UTEP 27-10 Saturday night.

Sherod White scored on a 3-yard run early in the second quarter before George Steinkamp kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal with 8 seconds left in the first half that gave New Mexico (2-1) a 20-3 lead.

Nate Jones, who capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, had 83 yards rushing on 21 carries for the Lobos.

Gavin Hardison passed for 299 yards for UTEP (1-3) but completed just 20 of 45 passes and threw three of the Miners’ four interceptions.

