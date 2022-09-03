LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Nevada has four takeaways in 38-14 win over Texas State

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 8:54 PM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bentlee Sanders made two interceptions, including a 28-yard pick-six, and forced a fumble as Nevada came up with four takeaways in a 38-14 victory over Nevada on Saturday.

Sanders’ touchdown gave the Wolf Pack a 38-7 lead and Nevada (2-0) cruised to another win after having five takeaways, including a Sanders’ pick, in a 23-12 victory over New Mexico State last week.

Toa Taua rushed for pair of short touchdowns — one coming after Sanders’ forced fumble — and Devonte Lee and Nate Cox added scoring runs. Brandon Talton kicked a 50-yard field goal in the rout of the Bobcats, who were playing their season opener.

Three Wolf Pack touchdowns came on drives created by turnovers. Nevada led 14-7 at halftime then scored 24 third-quarter points to pull away.

Arkansas State transfer Layne Hatcher was 33-of-51 passing for 293 yards for two touchdowns and the two picks in his first start for the Bobcats.

