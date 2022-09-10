September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
NC Central takes out DII Winston-Salem in 41-0 rout

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 9:02 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Latrell Collier and J’mari Taylor each ran for a pair of touchdowns and North Carolina Central dominated Division II-level Winston-Salem 41-0 on Saturday.

Collier ran for 118 yards on 13 carries and Taylor had 16 carries for 65 yards. Davius Richard threw for 200 yards and ran for another for the Eagles (2-0). Chris Mosley also scored on the ground as North Carolina Central carried it 43 times for 260 yards and six scores.

Taylor put NC Central on the board with a 5-yard scoring run that ended a nine-play, 80-yard drive with 6:03 left in the first quarter. Collier closed the quarter with a 6-yard scoring run which ended a six-play, 54-yard drive.

NC Central outgained the Rams 519-145 in total yardage.

