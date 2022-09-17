Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Morehead St. wins home opener over NAIA Kentucky Christian

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 9:40 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Grady Cramer threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns and Morehead State beat NAIA-level Kentucky Christian 49-14 on Saturday in the Eagles’ home opener.

James Louis ran for 125 yards and scored two touchdowns on his eight carries. He scored both in the first quarter, the first from 13 yards out with 8:11 in the quarter and then from 65 yards on the Eagles’ following drive for a 21-0 lead.

Cramer threw two touchdown passes to Christian Graves and one each to Gunnison Bloodgood and Kenny Lewis Jr. Cramer completed a pass to 10 receivers.

Maxwell Ward threw for 334 yards and a touchdown for the Knights but was intercepted twice. Vincent Taylor had 123 yards receiving on four receptions, one of which was a 66-yard scoring pass from Ward to reduce the deficit to 21-7.

