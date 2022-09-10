September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Montana State jumps out early, routs Morehead State 63-13

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 7:17 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Sean Chambers accounted for four touchdowns and Montana State rolled to a 63-13 victory over Morehead State on Saturday.

Chambers threw an 11-yard TD pass to Willie Patterson and an 8-yarder to Clevan Thomas while Morehead State answered each with turnovers on fumbles about six minutes into the game. Marqui Johnson broke loose on a 23-yard touchdown run and Taco Dowler added a 67-yard punt return for a score and the Bobcats lead 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Chambers completed 3 of 7 passes for 30 yards. He added scoring runs from 55 and 14 yards in the second half and finished with 127 yards rushing. Tommy Mellott was 16-of-22 passing for 265 yards with a pair of TD passes for fourth-ranked Montana State (2-0).

Nathan Hazlett kicked two field goals for Morehead State (0-2).

