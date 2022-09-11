September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Meitz’s 3 TDs lead Stetson past NAIA’s Louisiana Christian

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 12:22 AM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Brady Meitz threw for 444 yards and three touchdown passes and Stetson cruised to a 45-14 victory over NAIA member Louisiana Christian on Saturday night.

Meitz was 25-of-48 passing with a scoring throws to Nazeviah Burris, Quinton Lane and Michael Martinez. Burris had seven receptions for 180 yards. Lanes had five catches for 107 yards.

Kaderris Roberts, Jalen Leary and Jackson Ellerbee each had touchdown runs for Stetson (2-0). Roberts and Leary combined 107 yards rushing on 18 carries. The Hatters finished with 546 yards of offense.

Devin Briscoe had 47 yards on 20 carries and a pair of touchdown runs for Louisiana Christian.

