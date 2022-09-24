RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » College Football » McNeese gets first win…

McNeese gets first win of season behind Durham, McMahon

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 11:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — D’Angelo Durham and Deonta McMahon each had more than 100 yards rushing and a touchdown to lead McNeese to its first win of the season, a 32-17 victory over Division II-member Mississippi College on Saturday night.

Durham carried the ball 14 times for 157 yards that included a 49-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive for McNeese (1-3). McMahon had 12 carries for 138 yards. Knox Kadum completed 10 of 16 passes for 51 yards and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mason Pierce late in the third quarter to stretch the Cowboys’ lead to 25-14.

DeAnte’ Smith-Moore threw a 21-touchdown pass to Veontai Williams that pulled Mississippi College to 18-14 midway through the third quarter. Ron Cratenhad had a 17-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the Choctaws. Marcus Williams ran for 100 yards on 13 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up