McKay, Elon defense swarm Wofford in shutout win

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 10:37 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Matthew McKay threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns and Elon stifled Wofford 26-0 on Saturday.

McKay threw scores of 3 and 6 yards to Jackson Parham and connected on a 27-yarder to Jordan Bonner for Elon (1-1).

The Terriers managed just 128 yards of offense. Wofford now has been outscored 57-0 and collected just 358 yards of offense in its first two games. Wofford hadn’t been shut out since the 2016 season when it was blanked three times.

It was the 40th meeting between the two programs in a series that now has been played for a century. Wofford (0-2) owns the series advantage 28-12.

