LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » College Football » McCall throws for three…

McCall throws for three TDs in Coastal Carolina’s win

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns and added a rushing score with 3:01 remaining as Coastal Carolina held off Army 38-28 on Saturday in an opener for both teams.

Army used a 53-second drive to pull within 31-28 after Cade Ballard found Braheam Murphy wide open for a 73-yard score. But McCall led a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by his 5-yard sneak up the middle.

CCU forced a four-and-out and took over with 1:36 left in front of 21,165, setting a program attendance record at Brooks Stadium.

McCall was 12 of 17 for 174 yards. Reese White led the Chanticleers on the ground with 21 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown. CJ Beasley added 91 yards on 19 carries.

McCall led back-to-back scoring drives spanning the first-quarter break to give Coastal Carolina a 14-7 lead. McCall found White coming out of the backfield for a 6-yard score and Sam Pinckney later made a diving catch in the end zone from 26-yards out.

Coastal Carolina’s defensive pressure on Tyhier Tyler on the last play of the third quarter led to a leaping interception by Tavyn Jackson near midfield as the Chanticleers held onto a 24-21 lead.

Tyrell Robinson opened the scoring for Amy with a 70-yard touchdown run up the middle. Army’s second big scoring play of the game came on a play action as Ay’Jaun Marshall was left wide open and Tyhier Tyler found him for a 54-yard connection.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up