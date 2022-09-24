RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia shells cities amid Kremlin-staged votes | West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia
Marist pulls out 30-25 win over Drake with late TD

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 6:03 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Amin Woods scored on a 6-yard run with 43 seconds to play to lift Marist to a wild 30-25 win over Drake on Saturday in a Pioneer Football League opener between winless teams.

Woods capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive that included a fourth-down conversion when quarterback Brock Bagozzi went 10 yards on a keeper at midfield.

Bagnozzi threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to put the Red Foxes (1-2) up 21-10 at halftime.

A field goal made it 24-13 before the Bulldogs (0-4) rallied with 15 unanswered points. Luke Williams kicked a pair of short field goals before Dorian Boyland scored on a 2-yard run to make it 27-25. Amir Proctor protected the lead by intercepting the 2-point conversion attempt.

However, Drake recovered an onside kick and cashed in with a 36-yard Williams field goal with 3:36 left.

Bagozzi was 25 of 38 for 259 yards while Drake’s Ian Corwin was 18 of 39 for 350 yards and a TD.

