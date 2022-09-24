RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » College Football » Magee provides spark, Davidson…

Magee provides spark, Davidson routs Presbyterian 56-24

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 10:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman TJ Magee set the tone when he returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and Davidson breezed to a 56-24 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday night.

Jayden Waddell completed 6 of 7 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown — a 67-yard second-quarter strike to Clarence Freeman IV — for Davidson (3-1) in a Pioneer Football League opener. Waddell also rushed 16 times for 105 yards, including a 37-yard scoring sprint in the fourth quarter.

Wildcats backup quarterback Luke Durkin threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Mark McCurdy in the final minute of the first half to give Davidson a 35-10 lead.

Coy Williams rushed for two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Dylan Sparks and McCurdy also ran for scores. Ten different players carried the ball as Davidson piled up 396 yards on the ground.

Freshman Nate Hayden completed 16 of 26 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for Presbyterian (1-3). Delvecchio Powell II had the TD catch for the Blue Hose.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up