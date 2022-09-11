September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » College Football » Lindenwood's dramatic win sinks…

Lindenwood’s dramatic win sinks Houston Baptist in D1 debut

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 12:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Bethany blocked a punt that Andre Martin recovered in the end zone with 28 seconds left and Division I-newcomer Lindenwood stunned Houston Baptist 21-20 on Saturday.

It was the season opener for the Lions who are competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Cade Brister threw for 181 yards for the Lions. Robert Giaimo ran for 108 yards on 20 carries and Martin added a touchdown rushing.

Justin Fomby threw for 330 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Huskies (1-1).

Lindenwood is coming off back-to-back Great Lakes Valley Conference championships at the Division II level. Since the start of the 2019 season, Lindenwood has posted a record of 18-7 with two conference titles and two appearances in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up