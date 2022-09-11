Lewis leads Jacksonville St. to 3-0 start in move up to FBS

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Anwar Lewis ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns and Jacksonville State rolled past Murray State…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Anwar Lewis ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns and Jacksonville State rolled past Murray State 34-3 on Saturday night.

Lewis scored on runs of 1 and 46 yards to help the Gamecocks open a 20-3 lead before he rambled 64 yards for a score midway through the fourth quarter. Ron Wiggins raced 83 yards for a late touchdown. Jacksonville State had 388 yards on the ground.

Zion Webb was 18-of-28 passing for 167 yards with two interceptions for the Gamecocks (3-0), who are in their first year of transition to FBS.

Lucas Maue was just 5-of-18 passing for 55 yards for the Racers, who were outgained 568 yards to 267.

