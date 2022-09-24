RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia shells cities amid Kremlin-staged votes | West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia
Home » College Football » Leary leads Stetson past…

Leary leads Stetson past Morehead State in PFL opener 38-26

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DELAND. Fla. (AP) — Jalen Leary ran for two touchdowns and his 18-yard score with just under five minutes to play helped seal Stetson’s 38-26 win over Morehead State in a Pioneer Football League opener for both schools Saturday.

The Hatters won their conference opener for just the second time since the program was restarted in 2013.

Brady Meitz completed 29 of 43 pass attempts for 264 yards and a touchdown, hitting Nazeviah Burris for a 53-yard score. Meitz nosed in from the 1 to give the Hatters a 28-20 halftime lead.

Ja’Veon Ensley returned an interception for a touchdown and blocked a first-half punt for Stetson. The Hatters picked off a pair of Grady Cramer passes and intercepted Carter Cravens once.

The Hatters defense kept the Morehead State offense out of the end zone in the second half and the lone Eagles’ score after intermission came on a blocked punt Gunnison Bloodgood returned 37 yards for a touchdown.

Burris had 11 catches for 149 yards and Leary carried 14 times for 82 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up