Kennesaw St. wins battle of winless teams, 24-22 vs. Wofford

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 9:18 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jonathan Murphy rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns, and he also passed for 107 yards as Kennesaw State won the battle of winless teams, topping Wofford 24-22 on Saturday.

Kennesaw State (1-2) led 24-9 early in the fourth quarter before Wofford got within two points with 6:08 remaining on Nathan Walker’s 1-yard TD run. The Terriers could have tied it but couldn’t convert the two-point attempt.

The Owls responded with a seven-play drive that chewed up 4 minutes, 28 seconds, but it only netted 17 yards as Wofford got it back at its 18 with 1:35 left. The Terriers got to their 49 and stopped the clock with 12 seconds left before Joel Parker ended it with a sack.

Jimmy Weirick threw for 358 yards, setting a Wofford single-game record set in 1969 by Harold Chandler. Landon Parker caught six passes for 155 yards and Rickie Shaw II added 72 yards receiving for Wofford (0-4).

Kennesaw State intercepted two of Weirick’s passing, including one returned 78 yards for a score by Markeith Montgomery to give Kennesaw State a 14-6 lead.

