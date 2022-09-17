Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Jackson sparks Idaho to 42-14 victory over Drake

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 9:20 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jermaine Jackson caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for a score and Idaho dominated the second half in a 42-14 victory over Drake on Saturday.

Jackson gave Idaho (1-2) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 20-yard pass from Gevani McCoy.

Drake (0-3) pulled even by the end of the first quarter on Davion Cherwin’s 3-yard touchdown run and took a 14-7 lead 58 seconds into the second quarter on a 3-yard scoring run by Dorian Boyland.

Ricardo Chavez sandwiched a pair of field goals around Roshaun Johnson’s 4-yard touchdown run and the Vandals led 20-14 at halftime.

Jackson stretched Idaho’s lead to 28-14 with a 79-yard punt-return touchdown early in the third quarter. Chavez added two more field goals and Elisha Cummings scored on a 3-yard run to cap the scoring. The Vandals outscored the Bulldogs 22-0 in the second half.

McCoy completed 17 of 23 passes for 190 yards.

Ian Corwin totaled 148 yards on 9-of-21 passing with one interception for Drake.

