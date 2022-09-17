Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » College Football » Illinois State drubs Eastern…

Illinois State drubs Eastern Illinois behind Annexstad 35-7

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 11:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Zack Annexstad threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Illinois State’s defense came up with two interception-return scores as the Redbirds stymied Eastern Illinois 35-7 on Saturday.

Illinois State (2-1) has won back-to-back contests following a season-opening defeat at Wisconsin.

Jeff Bowens intercepted the Panthers’ Jonah O’Brien and returned it 40 yards for a score to make it 21-7 with 1:09 left before halftime. Deandre Lamont later picked O’Brien and ran it in from 3 yards out at the beginning of the third quarter.

O’Brien threw an 11-yard touchdown to DeWayne Cooks Jr. to knot the score at 7 with 3:09 left in the first.

Illinois State held the Panthers (0-3) to 167 yards of offense.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up