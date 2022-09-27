RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension | Live updates | Russian military recruiter shot | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
Home » College Football » Hurricane Ian moves SC…

Hurricane Ian moves SC State-South Carolina game to Thursday

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s home game with South Carolina State has been moved up from Saturday to Thursday night due the approach of Hurricane Ian.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner announced the switch Tuesday. The approaching storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this week.

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” Tanner said in a statement.

South Carolina had spoken with the office of Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials, state and local law enforcement who routinely help at games. Tanner said he was confident they could safely host the game Thursday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

A planned reunion of the 2010-2013 football teams coached by Steve Spurrier was postponed.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

McDonough says VA needs to hire 45K nurses over next 3 years to keep up with attrition

DoD moves forward with plans to help victims of sexual assault as reports hit all-time high

With software memo out, OMB moves into cyber EO implementation phase

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up