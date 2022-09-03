LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Houston Baptist wins first game since 2020 season

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 8:45 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jalyx Hunt returned a fumble for a 46-yard touchdown to help Houston Baptist hold off a furious Northern Colorado comeback attempt for a 46-34 win in a season opener for both teams Saturday.

The Bears scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to close within 39-34. Following Northern Colorado’s recovery of an onside kick, the Huskies’ Jacoby Brass forced a fumble by quarterback Jacob Sirmon to set up Hunt’s scoop and score with 1:06 left.

Houston Baptist, which went 0-11 in 2021, won its first game since a 33-30 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 3, 2020 in a four-game fall campaign due to COVID-19. The Huskies entered having lost 20 of 22 contests since Oct. 5, 2019.

Northern Colorado entered having won its three previous games in the all-time series against the Huskies.

