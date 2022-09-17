Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Henderson throws 4 TDs in Delaware’s win over Rhode Island

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 4:24 PM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for career highs of 379 yards and four touchdowns as Delaware beat Rhode Island 42-21 in Saturday’s only matchup of ranked FCS teams.

Joudon Townsend had a pair of TD catches and a career-high 109 yards receiving for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association).

Delaware, ranked 10th in the coaches poll, broke the game open with a 28-point second quarter to lead 35-7 at halftime, scoring touchdowns on five straight possessions on drives of at least 75 yards to end the half.

All four of Henderson’s TD passes came in the first half including a 65-yarder to Townsend, a career long for the receiver.

Gabe Sloat had a 65-yard TD run on his lone carry for 14th-ranked Rams (2-1, 1-1).

Delaware outgained the Rams 610-303 and had two takeaways.

