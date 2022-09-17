Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » College Football » Hale's 3 TDs lead…

Hale’s 3 TDs lead Central Arkansas past Idaho State 31-16

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 10:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Darius Hale ran for 114 yards and scored three times and Central Arkansas defeated Idaho State 31-16 on Saturday.

Hale scored on a 2-yard run, caught a 13-yard TD pass from Will McElvain, and scored again on a 1-yard run as the Bears (1-2) built a 28-3 lead. Corley Hooper returned a fumble 3 yards for Central Arkansas’ other touchdown.

McElvain was 24-of-29 passing for 259 yards. J. David White caught seven passes for 103 yards.

Idaho State, held out of the end zone until the fourth quarter, got two late touchdown runs from Benjamin Omayebu. The Bengals’ Hunter Hays completed 25 of 36 passes for 284 yards and was intercepted twice.

Central Arkansas had a slight advantage in total yards — 418-408 — but Idaho State (0-3) was hurt by three turnovers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up