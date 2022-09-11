September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Gronowski accounts for 3 TDs; S. Dakota St. beats UC Davis

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 2:52 AM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski passed for a touchdown and ran for two more scores, Isaiah Davis had 25 carries for 112 yards and South Dakota State held on to beat UC Davis 24-22 Saturday night.

Gronowski was 13-of-21 passing for 110 yards with two interceptions. He opened the scoring midway through the first quarter with a 1-yard TD run and capped an 11-play, 86-yard drive when he scored on a 5-yard run that made it 17-7 before Isaiah Gomez kicked a 36-yard field goal with 1 second left in the second quarter to pull UC Davis within a score at halftime.

Davis ran seven times for 42 yards during a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly-6 minutes off the clock before Gronowski hit Tyler Feldkamp with a 7-yard touchdown pass — Feldkamp’s only reception of the game — to make it 24-10 with 9 minutes to go.

Miles Hastings completed 26 of 43 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns for UC Davis (0-2).

South Dakota State (1-1), which is ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll following a 7-3 loss to Iowa in its opener, committed three turnovers and finished with just 250 total yards.

