Green, Giorgi help Columbia beat Marist 38-3

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 9:31 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Green threw two first-quarter touchdown passes, Joey Giorgi ran 103 yards and a TD on 16 carries and Columbia beat Marist 38-3 Saturday night.

Green was 15-of-21 passing for 144 yards and Giorgi capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring run to make it 28-0 with 3:55 left in the second quarter. Marist failed to convert on fourth-and-3 from the 31 about 3 minutes later, Giorgi ripped off a 16-yard run across midfield and Green ran up the middle for 7 yards to the 35 before Alex Felkins kicked a career-long — and Tenney Stadium record — 53-yard field goal as time expired.

Bryan Bell-Anderson picked off a pass on the first play from scrimmage in the second half and returned it 49 yards for a score to give Columbia a .

Luke Paladino made a 30-yard field goal with 1:10 to play that helped Marist (0-2) avoid being shut out for the first time since September of 2015.

Caden Bell replaced Green with about 6 minutes left in the third quarter and completed 8 of 12 passes for 35 yards.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

