Grant, McCoy help Sacred Heart beat Central Conn. 14-10

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 9:28 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Malik Grant ran for 109 yards and a score on 23 carries, Rob McCoy added a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and Sacred Heart beat Central Connecticut 14-10 Saturday night in the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

McCoy finished with five carries for 48 yards for Sacred Heart (1-1).

Santana Fonseca kicked a 29-yard field goal just before halftime to trim Central Connecticut’s deficit to 7-3 and Nasir Smith capped a nine-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run to give the Blue Devils their first lead at 10-7 with 2:41 to go in the third quarter.

Smith had 21 carries for 92 yards and added 38 yards receiving on three catches for Central Connecticut (0-2).

The Blue Devils outgained Sacred Heart 254-238 total yards.

