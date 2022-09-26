Georgia DB Bullard’s status uncertain following DUI arrest

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Defensive back Javon Bullard’s status for No. 1 Georgia’s Southeastern Conference game at Missouri on Saturday…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Defensive back Javon Bullard’s status for No. 1 Georgia’s Southeastern Conference game at Missouri on Saturday is uncertain after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Coach Kirby Smart said Bullard must appear before a committee that includes athletic director Josh Brooks.

“Disappointed in Javon,” Smart said Monday. “Hate it for him. He has a wonderful family but made poor decisions, and it will be dealt with internally.”

Smart said there is “still a lot in the air there” regarding Bullard’s status.

Bullard has started in three of four games at the “star” defensive back position. He has seven tackles.

Bullard was arrested by University of Georgia police in Athens early Sunday and charged with seven misdemeanors, including failure to maintain lane and holding a wireless device. He was booked at 4:57 a.m. and was released on bond less than four hours later.

Bullard, a sophomore, had three tackles in Georgia’s 39-22 win over Kent State on Saturday. He had 12 tackles as a backup in 2021.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.