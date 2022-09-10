September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Garcia’s 25-yard TD run helps Lehigh beat Georgetown 21-19

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 8:42 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gaige Garcia had a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Lehigh held off Georgetown for a 21-19 victory on Saturday.

Pierce Holley threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Tomas with about a minute left to cap a 12-play, 80-yard drive for Georgetown (1-1). Holley was stuffed on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt.

Garcia finished with 42 yards rushing. Zaythan Hill added 86 yards, including a 70-yard run that set up his 1-yard score in the second quarter for Lehigh (1-1). Dante Perri threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Eric Johnson to stretch the Hawks’ lead to 14-10 before Pat Ryan’s 28-yard field goal pulled the Hoyas to 14-13 at halftime.

Perri completed 12 of 18 passes for 137 yards. Holley was 35-of-45 passing for 277 yards with two touchdowns.

