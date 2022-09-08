Fresno St takes on Oregon St in rare home game vs. Pac-12

Oregon State (1-0) at Fresno State (1-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network) Line: Fresno State by 1 1/2,…

Oregon State (1-0) at Fresno State (1-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Line: Fresno State by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Fresno State leads 8-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Beavers seek their first 2-0 start since 2014 when they travel to Fresno to take on one of the top teams from the Mountain West. The Bulldogs also look to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon State secondary vs. Fresno State QB Jake Haener. The Beavers had three interceptions in a season-opening win against Boise State but will have a much tougher time dealing with Haener. He completed 36 of 42 passes for 377 yards and two TDs in the opener against Cal Poly.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon State: Jack Colletto. The two-way player was a star in the opener, making three tackles and recovering a fumble as a linebacker and running the ball three times on offense, including a 41-yard touchdown.

Fresno State: WR Nikko Remigio. The all-around threat had nine catches for 100 yards, two carries for 26 yards and a TD and 42 yards on returns for 168 all-purpose yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

The teams are meeting for the first time since 2003 when Fresno State won at home, 16-14. … The Bulldogs are 6-0 at home in the series. … Oregon State had five takeaways in the opener. … The Beavers averaged 19.5 yards per completion in the opener, the best for the school since 2006. … Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave had a career-high 89 yards receiving in the opener. … The Beavers allowed no sacks last week. … The Bulldogs host a Pac-12 team for the first time since losing to Utah in 2015. … Haener has 13 career 300-yard passing games. … Fresno State RB Jordan Mims ran for 75 yards and two TDs in the opener and also caught a TD pass.

